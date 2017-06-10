Guest Iin London: Congratulations, your guest’s arrival is delayed. Now, they will come on July 7

Kartik Aaryan seems to be extremely excited about delay of the film, Guest Iin London. Kartik Aaryan seems to be extremely excited about delay of the film, Guest Iin London.

Kartik Aaryan is more than happy. Why? Well, the unexpected guest’s arrival is now delayed. The actor whose upcoming film Guest Iin London was supposed to release on June 9, will now be releasing on July 7. While the reason behind the film getting postponed has not been revealed, the actor is happy as he writes on Twitter, “Thank God Ye mehman dimaag khaane ab thoda late ayenge😅 #GuestiinLondon now releasing on 7th JULY.”

With the statement, the actor shared a picture of him and Paresh Rawal. While the veteran actor has a grin on his face, Kartik is trying to keep him away as much as possible, after all who likes to host uninvited guests. The trailer of the film has already elicited laughter and its songs have kept us grooving. Especially Daru Vich Pyaar has become a favorite track for the party-lovers.

While many claim it to be the sequel to 2010 release Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge starring Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma, director Ashwni Dhir says Guest iin London is not a sequel and both the films are entirely different.

“This has nothing to do with Atithi…, only the name ‘guest’ is there which is drawing similarity. I wanted to make a clean, family comedy with real emotions. My screenwriter and I had a concept and then we worked on it. Many people thought it is a sequel, but it isn’t anywhere related to that film,” Dhir told PTI.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s tweet:

Thank God Ye mehman dimaag khaane ab thoda late ayenge😅#GuestiinLondon now releasing on

7th JULY@SirPareshRawal 👻http://t.co/T2JfLxlu9K pic.twitter.com/3kEWYVKwA7 — Kartik Aaryan (@theaaryankartik) June 10, 2017

“The film highlights the social and cultural differences between the two generations. The aim behind this sequel is to reach to every family and not just the peer groups,” the director continued. On the other hand, talking about his upcoming film and co-star Paresh Rawal, Kartik said, “I’ve learned a lot from him, and it has helped me have a different approach towards my craft, especially comedy, which will reflect in my performance in Guest In London. The film strikes a balance between good content and factors that appeal to the masses.”

