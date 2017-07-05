Guest Iin London actor Kartik Aaryan: Working with Kriti Kharbanda a ‘change’

Kartik Aaryan’s Guest Iin London to release on July 7. Kartik Aaryan’s Guest Iin London to release on July 7.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been mostly seen on the big screen with actress Nushrat Bharucha, says it was a “change” for him to work with actress Kriti Kharbanda in the forthcoming film “Guest Iin London”. “I have worked with the same heroine (Nushrat) in three films. This is the first time when my heroine is being changed,” Kartik said here on Wednesday while promoting “Guest Iin London” along with Kriti and veteran actor and politician Paresh Rawal.

“It was an amazing experience to work with Kriti and as a co-actor, she never made us feel like that this is her second film in Bollywood. She doesn’t come across as someone who is new in the industry,” he added. Perhaps Kartik forgot about Subhash Ghai’s film “Kaanchi: The Unbreakable”, in which he featured with actress Mishti.

Talking about Paresh, Kartik said: “Paresh sir is very supportive with everyone whom he works with. I shared a good bond with him. I went to London for the first time while shooting for this film. So, I used to roam around with him.” Directed by Ashwni Dhir, “Guest Iin London”, which also features Tanvi Azmi, is slated for release on Friday.

Kartik will also begin work on his next film titled Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-starring his Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. the film, which will be directed by Luv Ranjan was announced recently through a quirky video which was shared by the three actors.

