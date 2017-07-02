Guest Iin London actor Kartik Aaryan: It’s wrong to glamourise one’s struggle

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next release Guest Iin London. Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next release Guest Iin London.

Kartik Aaryan shot to fame with his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He played a goofy character Rajat who eventually realises that ‘a happy woman is a myth’. The monologue where his character goes on a rant, letting out his long submerged frustrations of being trapped in a relationship was an instant rage among youth. The actor is gearing up for his latest release Guest Iin London. The actor seems to be oblivious of his stardom. Most importantly, he is easy to talk to, humble and also retains a raw charm which is yet not refined. During a telephonic conversation with indianexpress.com, Kartik spoke about his life and career.

Kartik is only five films old but he has predominantly done comedy films. When asked if there were any apprehensions of doing Guest Iin London which also happens to be a comedy film, Kartik nonchalantly says, “No. There were no apprehensions of doing Guest Iin London. I am aware that audiences have seen me doing comedy roles in Pyar Ka Punchnama movie series, but that cannot be the reason for saying no to Guest Iin London. Also, I am proud of my image. It’s important to have an image in the industry before you start breaking any kind of stereotypes”.

Kartik has played his characters Rajat and Gogo with a certain nuance and finesse. Is his off-screen personality similar to these characters? “Any character is a consequence of a writer’s vision and an actor’s own personality. It’s natural to draw inputs from your own life experiences. I think these characters are close to my personality”.

The actor also shares that it hasn’t been an easy journey. Kartik stayed with 12 guys in a 2-BHK flat while working on Pyar Ka Punchnama. The actor recalls those struggling days and shares, “Yes. It’s true. I relish those days. I didn’t tell my flatmates that I had been given a part in Pyar Ka Punchnaama. I didn’t tell them until the trailer of the film released. I had signed few projects in past that didn’t somehow materialise. So I thought of better telling them once the film got completed. I am still friends with my flatmates”.

It’s a tendency in Bollywood to glamourise one’s struggle. Recently, Parineeti Chopra was trolled after she said she was poor. When asked to comment if outsiders in Bollywood do glamourise struggle, Kartik says, “I can’t comment on somebody’s personal experience. I think I am very proud of my struggle. I also didn’t meet anyone who would pretend to come across as a struggler. But, yes glamorising one’s struggle is wrong”.

Bollywood has its own well-defined compartments and star systems. There are newcomers, there are strugglers and then there are A-listers. Is Kartik in a hurry to join the elite league and what does he think of various strata in Bollywood? “There are some people who have got an abundance of talent but are not A-listers. Then there are A-listers who have got no talent. I have done only five films here. I am still working my way up. It’s very difficult to achieve success in Bollywood. All top stars who enjoy their positions have worked really hard to get there,” Kartik says.

Kartik also says that he doesn’t think he has arrived. Does he have any fears? Kartik says, “My worst fear is to not able to understand what my director wants me to do. I might not be able to reciprocate to his idea or vision. I may not be able to perform before the camera. Those are my worst fears”.

When asked if he has the luxury of saying no to a film today, Kartik says, “I have said no to many films. Saying no to somebody in the film industry is the most difficult thing. Bollywood is a very small industry. And people take your no very personally. So it’s important to know that you have come here to work and keep your priorities. I think am lucky enough to read several scripts and choose among them. But I would not call it a luxury”.

On a lighter note, while Kartik doesn’t reveal much about his love life, the actor says he would not mind dating somebody from the film industry. “Yeah. Why not. That really depends on circumstances. I only want to say to all my female fans who are curious about my love life, that keeps following me on social media”.

Guest Iin London which also stars Paresh Rawal, will hit the theatres on July 7.

