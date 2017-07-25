Guest Iin London actor Kartik Aaryan all set to open his own football centre in Gwalior

Kartik Aaryan wants to do his bit in promoting sports and acting in small towns. Kartik Aaryan wants to do his bit in promoting sports and acting in small towns.

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in Guest Iin London, is an avid football player apart from being a wonderful actor. And taking his love for the sport up another level, Kartik is all going to setup a football centre in his hometown Gwalior.

Talking about the same, Kartik said, “I’m working on putting together the centre and currently I’m working on the details and logistics. The plans are currently shaping up and we would put them into execution by later this year.” He also shared how his biggest inspiration has been football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also a part of the Bollywood All Stars team with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Hailing from a small town, Kartik wanted to do his bit for the lack of opportunities in fields of acting and sports. The centre is being opened for those who are skilled but may not have access or appropriate training for the sport. The centre will give young kids a centre to learn more about the sport, receive formal training and even help them to shape a career as a sportsperson.

Last seen in Guest Iin London alongside Paresh Rawal, Kartik debuted with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His next release is the romantic-comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, directed by Luv Ranjan, who also did Pyaar Ka Punchnama with him. Speaking about the film, he said, “We’ve already shot most of the film and it will be released on November 3. Luv is a director who understands the language of Young India. And by language, I don’t mean just spoken dialogues.”

