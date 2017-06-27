Guest Iin London actor Kartik Aaryan: It is important to have an image in the industry

Kartik Aaryan’s Guest Iin London to release on July 7. Kartik Aaryan’s Guest Iin London to release on July 7.

Kartik Aaryan could be new to the industry but whosoever you speak to, he or she would know who is he and the credit for that goes to his character from his debut, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor, who is still remembered for his monologue from the comedy flick, is busy promoting his next film, Guest Iin London, which also stars the extremely talented Paresh Rawal. In an interview with Film Companion, Kartik speaks about how it is important to have an image in the industry and the magical moment with Paresh Rawal on the sets of their upcoming film.

“Image of an actor is important because it is about a connection with audience. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, people think that I do comedy and I deliver long dialogues, carry monologue, so it gives relatability with audience and even for the director or producer, it is easy for them to offer you roles because of your equation with the audience. Yes, you can break the image and make another image but it is important,” says the actor. He continues that it is better to begin the career with a kind of role which is closer to your own personality. “I am thankful that I started off with character which was relatable. If I would have started off with a villain’s role, people would have thought of me as a villain, that is a bad state to be in. While I enjoy comedy, I want to do emotional roles. I am an emotional guy. I do comedy but emotional roles attracts me. I find it easy. Comedy totally depends on the writing and performance.”

Kartik added that his comic inspiration comes from family, “My mom is funny, so I get that sense of humour from family.”

Kartik’s film Guest Iin London is finally releasing on July 7. The film was supposed to release last month however, it had to be shifted due to some reason. But Kartik says that controversy does not drive the decision to do or not to do a film and since he is new to the industry, he says he cannot make a controversy.

“I just started my career. So, even if I say any controversial dialogue, it would not have as much as an impact like a bigger star. These things don’t affect our decision making. I just go with the flow. I have been misquoted, it’s frustrating. But thankfully I have never been in such controversy.”

Kartik also shared a moment of magic that happened on the sets of Guests Iin London. While explaining about comedy and how difficult it can be, Kartik said that a comic act depends a lot on improvements that you add to your scripts as an artist. “There was a scene where I and Paresh sir are talking to each other. We were so engrossed in the scene that even after the dialogues were over, we went on to talk. It was impromptu. People on the sets did not stop us and were looking at us as if its a magic. That was fun.”

