Guess which 90s Bollywood superstar’s wife recently created ruckus at a swish Mumbai nightspot?

Can you guess which popular 90s star’s wife we are talking about? Can you guess which popular 90s star’s wife we are talking about?

Bollywood is a very weird place. Here you can be a superstar with one Friday release and a nobody if your film tanks at the box office. So last weekend a rather funny incident took place at a suburban hotspot, which is a favourite spot amongst celebrities from all walks of life. This one though is connected to a Bollywood celebrity. We wonder as to do these stars and their clan live in a bubble?

Anyways, let’s cut to the chase, this is about a 90s superstar’s wife who along with her son decided to visit a swish pub. This superstar was known for his dance and comedy along with his erratic time management tantrums due to which he had lesser work come his way. He has attempted many comebacks since then but hasn’t been successful.

Now, let’s get back to his wife and her son. Everything was pretty cool when the son and mother arrived and were seen enjoying the ambiance while downing their drinks. But soon things weren’t as hunky dory as the superstar’s missus who by now had a copious amount of alcohol was in high spirits. In her inebriated state, she asked her son to call for a waiter. When the waiter came to the table, she asked him to play her husband’s movie tracks. The waiter tried to explain her that they can’t play Hindi filmy numbers as the theme of the day was jazz and they aren’t allowed to take song requests from guests. On hearing this, the superstar’s wife got angry and started hurling abuses at the poor chap. When she got louder, the bouncers had to intervene to take control of the situation. However, they too couldn’t do much as she spewed abuses at them asking her son to teach them a lesson.

Well, to tell you about this star kid, he is trying hard to make a debut in Bollywood and is already in his training phase, but so far nothing is happening on the films front. Anyways, so the dear momma’s boy turned to the bouncers and started threatening them that if his father comes to know that the club has refused to play his super hit dance tracks, it will cost them their jobs. After about an hour-long drama with the missus getting extremely offensive and rude with the staff and constantly threatening them of dire consequences. Finally, the higher management had to step in and request the son to take his inebriated mother out of their club to avoid further problems as it was closing time. The son who too was in high spirits called for his driver who took the mother son duo to the car and drove off.

We wonder what the yesteryear superstar has to say about his family’s display of pride, arrogance and high-spirited behaviour!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd