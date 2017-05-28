Guess what Bank Chor actor Vivek Oberoi still steals

Vivek Oberoi just cannot resist chocolates. Vivek Oberoi just cannot resist chocolates.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen playing a police officer in the forthcoming film Bank Chor, says he has a weakness for chocolates and he still steals them.

Asked if he has any memory of stealing as a child, Vivek told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Forget as a child, I still steal. I love chocolates and my wife is very strict with me. She says ‘No, you can’t eat chocolates. You have to stay in shape’…We buy chocolates for our children and then she hides them in different places so that I don’t find them.”

The 40-year-old actor says he then looks for the chocolates and steals them.

“She (Vivek’s wife) somehow always catches me during my chocolate stealing… All my friends like Riteish (Deshmukh) and Aftab (Shivdasani) make fun of me,” he said.

Bank Chor follows the story of three thieves who plan to rob a bank. But, as luck would have it, they could not have choosen a worse day for the robbery and the movie takes a hilarious turn as everything that could go wrong does.

Directed by Bumpy and distributed under Yash Raj Film banner, the movie Bank Chor also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty.

Bank Chor is scheduled for release on June 16.

Vivek Oberoi will also been seen in his south Indian debut, a Tamil film called Vivegam, which is set to release in 2017. It will be a new challenge for Oberoi but he did not see language as a barrier.

