Gudi Padwa 2017: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar wish fans, see pics

Bollywood wishes prosperous Gudi Padwa to fans. Bollywood wishes prosperous Gudi Padwa to fans.

Taking to social media, Bollywood celebs wished their fans a very happy Gudi Padwa. The festival marks the beginning of New Year and is celebrated with fanfare in Maharashtra. From sharing their images in traditional Maharashtrian avatar to hoping for a blissful year ahead, the timelines of our celebs had turned festive for the day.

Megastar of social media, Amitabh Bachchan, was among the first few to wish his massive social media fanbase, “Happy Gudi Padwa .. happy Ugadi .. happy all around .. LOVE.” Shah Rukh Khan followed suit as he wrote, “Success, love and prosperity to all on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa…”

Bollywood beauty queen Madhur Dixit Nene posted a picture in a complete Marathi Mulgi avatar and wrote a message for her fans, “Sarwanna Gudhipadwyachya ani Nawin varshachya hardik shubhecha. Happy Gudi Padwa!” However, the picture that stole our hearts was of Urmila Matondkar. The actor, who began a new phase of her life last year after getting married, wished for a blissful year ahead. She wrote, “Happy Gudi Padwa#newbeginnings#festival#happiness#fun#prosperity#goodtimes#bestwishes to all of u with #allmylove 🎉❤.” The actor married a Kashmir-based businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016.

Check out what celebs have to say on Gudi Padwa:

Success, love and prosperity to all on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa… #GudiPadwa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 28, 2017

T 2477 – Greetings .. shubhkamanyein .. Happy Gudi Padwa .. happy Ugadi .. happy all around .. LOVE🌺 pic.twitter.com/8jcUDDQ7HG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2017

Sonali Bendre dropped an adorable picture and wrote, “Absolutely love this adorably tiny Gudi I received today! Traditionally, #GudiPadwa is the Maharashtrian New Year, and the Gudi is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity and good luck into the house. Wishing everyone a very happy Gudi Padwa!” Jacqueline Fernandez also took to Twitter to wish her fans a very happy New Year. Sridevi Boney Kapoor, who is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film Mom, also took to Twitter and posted wishes for her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd