Great time to be a girl in the industry: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha feels film-makers are making some wonderful movies focusing on women. Sonakshi Sinha feels film-makers are making some wonderful movies focusing on women.

From a simpleton to action-oriented roles — actress Sonakshi Sinha who has explored a variety of roles in Bollywood, says it’s a great time to be a girl in the industry as filmmakers are increasingly exploring women-centric movies.

Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut alongside superstar Salman Khan starrer Dabangg and has been on a roll ever since. She has featured in action-packed stunts in films like Akira and Force 2 and next will be seen in Noor.

“It’s a great time to be a girl in the industry because there are such wonderful roles being written for us,” Sonakshi told IANS over phone when asked how she feels about filmmakers concentrating on women-centric roles in Bollywood.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The 29-year-old, who has also been a part of films like Lootera and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, has clocked over half a dozen years in the Hindi film industry. And it’s been a learning experience.

“Very eventful,” she said when asked to describe her journey.

“I have learnt a lot…It has been a great learning process. And that’s how I look at it.”

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha wraps her upcoming film Noor, see pic

The daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and actress Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi started her career as a costume designer. Sonakshi said she likes the designer Jaising’s work as her creations accentuate the Indian body.