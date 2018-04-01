GQ India Style Awards 2018: Akshay Kumar is GQ Legend; Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt win Most Stylish Man, Woman

GQ India’s inaugural Style Awards was an editorial initiative that celebrated achievers and shapeshifters from a broad range of fields. GQ India’s inaugural Style Awards was an editorial initiative that celebrated achievers and shapeshifters from a broad range of fields.

An award night was organised on March 31 by GQ India and many celebs became a part of the happening night. GQ Style Awards 2018 saw personalities like Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha take the center stage. Newbies like Katrina Kaif’s soon-to-debut sister Isabelle Kaif and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon also became a part of the glamour night.

The event was GQ India’s inaugural Style Awards, which is an editorial initiative that celebrated achievers and shapeshifters from a broad range of fields. Akshay Kumar won the GQ Legend award.

The actor said in a statement, “Thank you GQ for this honour. I’d heard this saying that style is either there with you or it’s not there with you. But you see, I bought my style with money while growing up. And that’s a fact and many of us do it. I used to save up money to buy international magazines only to tear out the pages that featured Hollywood celebrities, so I could follow their fashion sensibilities and use that as inspiration to work on my own fashion sense and style. And I see many actors doing that even today. So, thank you GQ, I am grateful for this honour.”

Actor Alia Bhatt won Most Stylish Woman, while Shahid Kapoor was awarded Most Stylish Man at the event. Both Alia and Shahid shared their happiness on being facilitated.

Alia Bhatt on receiving the award for Most Stylish Woman said, “Thank you for this award GQ. It always feels great to receive something for being stylish but I take no credit for it because if I had my way, I’d be in my Lululemon track pants all my life but thank you to my stylist and my team for making me look good. In fact, today is the first time I’m receiving an award as a woman and not a girl, maybe because I have just celebrated my milestone 25th birthday. And it also feels great to win this award in an all-boys club. I say all-boys because they say ‘A girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys’.”

Shahid Kapoor, on winning the title of Most Stylish Man said, “Thank you GQ for making us look and feel stylish and congratulations to the team on completing 10 years. You know the thing with style is some things always stay in style. And I am guessing GQ is one of them but I am not sure if I am. So many years later when my daughter is as old as Alia is today and I am not dressed that well and she doesn’t think I am so fashionable and she tells me, ‘You know dad, you need to change the way you dress’, I am going to find this dusty little trophy lying somewhere and I’ll tell her ‘Many years ago, I got one of these. So, you can tell me what to wear when you get one of these’.”

Here is the list of a few more winners from the award night:

Jim Sarbh – Style Maven

Rahul Khanna – Sartorial Excellence

Rohit Sharma – Sporting Elegance

Scott Schuman – The Pioneer Award

Ruchika Sachdeva of Bodice – Breakthrough Designer

Kayaan Contractor – Digital Don

Dhruv Kapoor – Young Designer

Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango – Fashion Sustainability Award

Darshan Mehta – Fashion Business Award

Anjali Lama – Agent of Social Change

Gaurav Gupta – The Presence Award

Also see the photo of celebs spotted at GQ Style Awards 2018's red carpet :



The awards kicked off celebrations for GQ’s 10th anniversary, which will happen later this year in October.

