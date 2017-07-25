Govinda thanks Rishi Kapoor for his concern over Jagga Jasoos incident, says good blood never speaks wrong

Govinda is glad that Rishi Kapoor addressed the Jagga Jasoos incident. Govinda is glad that Rishi Kapoor addressed the Jagga Jasoos incident.

Rishi Kapoor on Monday once again made headlines as he lashed out at filmmaker Anurag Basu for mishandling Jagga Jasoos produced by his son Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did he blame Basu for being unprofessional but also questioned him for chopping off Govinda’s role from the movie. In an interview, Rishi, known for mincing no words, said that how could Anurag Basu first cast a legend like Govinda in the film and then delete his part in the final cut. His considerate words made Hero No. 1 Govinda happy, and he even thanked the veteran actor for his support.

In an interview with Bombay Times, when Govinda was asked about the issue, he said, “I want to say, ‘Thank you Rishi sir. At last, you showed concern. Good blood never speaks wrong’.” Govinda, who earlier maintained that he agreed to do Jagga Jasoos because of his love and respect for the Kapoor family, further added, “I didn’t react much because I have huge respect for the Kapoor family. Also, I truly feel that it’s the director’s (Anurag) call to do what he wants to do with his film, but a little professionalism is expected. I had no clue what they were up to. They were busy with their own things and I wasn’t even informed about it (his ouster from the film). This, despite me doing the film without even charging for it. I was unwell and on drips, but I still travelled to South Africa for the shoot as I didn’t want people to feel that I am unprofessional or making excuses.”

Clearing his stance on why he didn’t complain about it, Govinda quotes his love for the Kapoor family as the key reason. “I have utmost respect for the Kapoor family, as I can never forget the love that the legendary Raj Kapoor saab showered upon me when I was just a newcomer. I can never forget the time when he invited me and my mother to one of his parties and touched my mother’s feet when we entered. He treated us with so much love and respect. He was indifferent to my social status. I lived in a Virar chawl and at that time, I was nobody. I don’t look at individuals when I see the Kapoor family. I look at them as one and I look up to Rishi sir and Raj saab. I respect my seniors. These are the qualities that I have imbibed from my mother and I will always stand by them,” quipped Govinda.

Asked if he will make any more special appearances in movies after what happened with Jagga Jasoos, Govinda said that he might just do it for the Kapoor family or for Salman Khan. “There might not be a second time as I might only do it for the Kapoors or Salman Khan’s family. Not that I don’t think the others are less important, it’s just that these families are special for me and I hold them in high regard,” said Govinda.

