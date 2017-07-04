Govinda on Krushna Abhishek’s twins: Now he will know about the value of love

Govinda says Krushna Abhishek’s kids have his blessings. Govinda says Krushna Abhishek’s kids have his blessings.

Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah became parents to twins through surrogacy recently. Krushna who tied the knot with Kashmera in 2013, welcomed the twins six weeks back and the babies have been in the hospital since then. On knowing the development veteran actor and Krushna’s uncle Govinda, was extremely ecstatic. In an interview to PinkVilla, the actor said that now the comedian would know the value of love.

“I pray to God that Krushna’s kids always stay happy. I called up Krushna and asked where are the kids right now and he told me that they are in the hospital and we will call you when they are back home. And that time I was just laughing and felt like telling him that when you were born, I took you to Vaishno Devi on my shoulders and now you will do the same for your kids, then you will have an idea about the value of love,” said the actor, who was last seen in Aagaya Hero film.

On the professional front, Krushna would be seen heading a comedy show called, Drama Company. The first teaser of Krushna’s show was released recently in which we could see Bollywood’s Dada, Mithun Chakraborty. Other members who will be joining Krushna are Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra and Sudesh Lahiri.

Meanwhile, Krushna’s friend and co-star from Comedy Nights Bachao, Bharti Singh has joined The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the shows will be airing on Sony Channel on the weekends.

