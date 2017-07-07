Govinda fumes over makers dropping his part in Jagga Jasoos: I did my job, didn’t even charge my signing amount

Govinda’s viral still from Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Govinda’s viral still from Jagga Jasoos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

After pictures of Govinda along with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif from Jagga Jasoos went viral, there were a lot of speculations about Govinda’s role in the much-awaited film. However, Anurag Basu in an interview clarified that Govinda will not be a part of the film. The makers reportedly have chopped off his part, and Govinda will have no scene in the film. According to a Mid-Day report, Govinda’s team also approached the makers to retain his portion. However, things didn’t materialise.

Now Govinda, through a series of tweets, has expressed his anger with the makers. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that’s how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount, made no contracts. I gave full respect to Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior’s son. I was told I will get the script”.

Earlier, Anurag told PTI, “I’ve shot a couple of days with him in the first schedule. Then there were changes in the story and other things. But Govinda isn’t in the film, his part isn’t there. It was very kind of him to agree when I requested him for the guest appearance. But it’s our loss that he isn’t there.”

