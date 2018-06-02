Govinda on his comeback film Rangeela Raja: I hope this becomes my style and I bounce back

Govinda was last seen as a cop in his home production Aa Gaya Hero. Govinda was last seen as a cop in his home production Aa Gaya Hero.

Govinda is ready to come back on the silver screen and has started working on his upcoming film, Rangeela Raja, which is being directed by Govind Nihalani. Govinda was last seen as a cop in his home production Aa Gaya Hero. The film didn’t do well at the box office but it did not deter his spirits.

He bounced back and looks like he is making all the right choices. Even his look in the film is being talked about. About the film, Govinda said, “Initially I didn’t know what Pahlaj ji (Nihalani) is making me do in that set-up. I can’t discuss much about my role and character with you, as I have given in writing that I can’t discuss much.”

On further prodding, the actor spoke about his look in Rangeela Raja. He said, “The look that is being discussed so much right now, Pahlaj just one day told me that this is the look that he had decided on, and he wanted me to try it. So I did. When I started shooting, people around me started telling me that I am some kind of a style icon, that I am looking very different. They said I was looking like someone I have never looked so far. I asked them what I was looking like, and people said Vijay Mallya. That’s when I asked Pahlaj ji, if the character really looks like Vijay Mallya. He said that he is inspired by Mallya, and his lifestyle. So, I went ahead with it and started shooting. The moment I heard the story, I just took it up.”

Govinda and Nihalani have given blockbusters in the past, and are trying to recreate the same magic with Rangeela Raja.

Govinda, on working with Nihalani says, “I have worked with him in Ilzaam, a dancing film, in 1986, then I did Shola Aur Shabnam, an action film, in 1992, and then a comedy film with him in 1993, Aankhein. So, he has backed great films, and made me a part of these films. In this film (Rangeela Raja) also, you’ll see me in a very different role, and I hope this becomes my style in Bollywood now, and I bounce back.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd