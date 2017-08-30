Govind Namdev gifts umbrellas, raincoats to beggars in Mumbai

Govind Namdev was seen generously contributing to the beggers on the Mumbai streets after the city was flooded due to heavy rain. Govind Namdev was seen generously contributing to the beggers on the Mumbai streets after the city was flooded due to heavy rain.

Actor Govind Namdev, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over two decades, has gifted food, umbrellas and raincoats to beggars on the Mumbai streets after the city was flooded due to heavy rain.

On Tuesday, entire Mumbai received heavy rain with the suburbs notching up a staggering 316 mm in a 12-hour cycle — the highest record since the great Mumbai floods of July 26, 2005. On Wednesday, the city attempted to limp back to normal.

“My car was stuck in traffic on Tuesday evening. Then I saw the children at the signal, who were suffering with the water around. There were many young girls with kids who were just five-six months old. And their mothers were trying to protect them from rain with clothes and torn umbrellas,” Govind said in a statement.

“That thing really touched my heart. I got out from my car and just asked my driver to get them some milk and vada pav from a near by store. I also then bought them some new bigger umbrellas and raincoats,” added the actor, who has appeared in films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Singham Returns and OMG – Oh My God!

Govind also urged the government and other people to come out and support the poor. “I urge people around to help people on streets and on signals with food and clothes or if needed medicines. Please help them. I also request government to keep them in concern. However, government has always helped us. Even people associated with various NGOs should try helping children at signals,” Govind said.

