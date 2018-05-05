LOOSE LIPS: Guess which young actor is having fights with his girlfriend?

This actor is very popular among his female fans and is a hunk on screen too. This actor is very popular among his female fans and is a hunk on screen too.

A young Bollywood actor is giving sleepless nights to his girlfriend for reasons more than one. He has become the cause of her unhappiness for the last couple of months.

So, this actor is very popular among his female fans and is a hunk on screen too. But he is also the sole reason for leaving his girlfriend unhappy. A close friend of the duo told us, “Well we all know they both love each other a lot. However, he has issues when she asks him to settle down with her. And this has irked her a lot. He isn’t seeing any of his co-stars and is all lovey-dovey with her at parties, but she doesn’t want that. She wants to tie the knot with him. They both have been together for years so this also confuses us as to what is making him delay it.”

We spoke to a close buddy of the actor who feels that the reason is somewhat filmy. “See, he is a committed man and so it’s not that he isn’t sure he wants to settle down with his girlfriend. But, he feels that if he ties the knot now, it would affect his fan following. His female fans adore him, and he doesn’t want marriage to damage that.”

Well, we’ve had cases where actors got married right after their debut but still enjoyed the female fandom. So, we advise this young star to stop thinking so much if he is committed to the love of his life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd