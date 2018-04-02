LOOSE LIPS: Guess the female actor who has been sending feelers to get a role?

Filmmakers, please make a note that someone is all geared up to cast a spell with their acting prowess than looks this time. Filmmakers, please make a note that someone is all geared up to cast a spell with their acting prowess than looks this time.

Bollywood is a strange industry. Reigning stars fade out and are replaced by the younger lot. While some continue to work, changing as per the time, some others get stuck to the idea that they enjoyed enormous stardom and still want to be cast as the main lead. That is a dream for many and reality for some actors. However, female actor, on the other hand, have been told since they step in the world of Hindi cinema that they should make the most while they are young and single. But now times are changing and female actors are slowly and steadily enjoying the same adulation from audiences and fans that once was only a dream for any married female actor.

But guess some aren’t really lucky when it comes to getting offers post-wedding. Industry pals and producers have ignored one such bubbly female actor who was once everyone’s favourite when they were casting for their upcoming films. A close associate of the female actor who also has other business commitments let us into a guarded secret, “Since she was initially busy with her other businesses and then marriage, she felt that is the reason that meaty roles and good films are not coming to her. But lately, she at various soirees and parties with her industry pals hinted that she is very much interested in doing films and will be more than happy to be back on the silver screen. But well guess that wasn’t very helpful.”

On further prodding as to what’s the plan, the associate divulged that she now has been sending feelers to not just her industry friends but her old producers and directors for an apt role that will put her back on the map. Her colleagues have been having a good run at the box office and our female actor we hear is especially open to roles that focus on her acting than the vivacious roles that she played earlier. Well, we feel that change is the only thing that’s constant and if our female actor has learnt this we hope to see her in a never before avatar very soon. Producers, directors and casting directors, please make a note that someone is all geared up to cast a spell with their acting prowess than looks this time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd