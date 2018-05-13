Guess the actress upset with a megastar for not casting her in his next film

Both the female actors have had quite a history and have never been known to be friends either. Both the female actors have had quite a history and have never been known to be friends either.

B-Town’s gossip gang which comprises of many A-list celebrities have been wagging their tongues over a film project in which the lead actor played a big hand in casting this particular A-list female actor. You might be thinking this isn’t an uncommon thing in the film industry, right?

Well, our little birdie from this very gang blurted something that was silly but shocking. So, let’s call the A list female actor – Madam X, the other female actor who bagged the film is Madam Y and the actor in question is Mr Z. While this project has been talked about and worked upon on for quite some time, we didn’t know that Madam X had shown a keen interest in being the female lead. As the two (Madam X and Mr Z) have worked on several projects earlier, the female actor felt that she will be cast in this one too as the audience love their pairing. However, when Madam X learned that Madam Y, who hasn’t given a hit in a while, had bagged the film, Madam X was angry. She started checking how Madam was chosen as the female lead.

On digging a little, she figured that the actor’s sister is a close friend of Madam Y and in fact, it was she who suggested the actor cast Madam Y as they hadn’t done a movie for quite some time. This information didn’t go down well with Madam X and she started rumours of how Madam Y begged to star in the film. She also added that it was this reason that she walked out of the film which she was not offered in the first place.

Both the female actors have had quite a history and have never been known to be friends either. From having shared the same boyfriend at one point to battling for the same roles, these girls have done it all. So it wasn’t a big surprise when one of them started spreading rumours like these over losing out on a project even at this stage of their career where they both are loved by audiences and take a hefty fee home for their roles. All we want to say is c’mon gals, take it easy. There is room for everyone and if not this project, your so-called favourite will cast you in his next blockbuster.

