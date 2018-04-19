LOOSE LIPS: Guess the female actor whose mentor is leaving no stone unturned to make her the next superstar?

The actor’s mentor has ensured that she will be a regular feature in his movies. The actor’s mentor has ensured that she will be a regular feature in his movies.

Bollywood is a strange land, where some have to keep working hard for years to get noticed while some others are lucky to please one person who can make their dreams come true. Talent vs Luck is such an old debate that it is not just applicable to Bollywood but all walks of life. However, we will not get into that debate now as we have discovered some juicy gossip for you readers.

So, this actor started her career under her mentor’s wings half a decade back. But she has barely scratched the surface as in the same span her competitors achieved great success. However, it seems like she is not so perturbed about her stagnant or slow-paced career graph. Wondering why?! Let us tell you that someone else is doing that on her behalf and its none other than her mentor. A close friend of the actor unwrapped this mystery to us at a social event, “Well she doesn’t need to go hunting for work because her mentor has ensured that she will be a regular feature in their movies now on. So why will she be worried, honestly! I feel she is so lucky to have met such a guardian angel at the beginning of her journey. He is taking a keen interest in her career.”

While friends believe that she is indeed fortunate, we decided to do a little digging of our own to find out more on this. So a little birdie, who is working with the actor on her next project, restated that our protege is indeed damn lucky. “She was never the first or for that matter even the last choice for this role in the director’s mind. But a meeting with her mentor changed things so drastically that the director had to take her on board as the female lead.”

Woah Woah! One meeting aur Heroine in! Wow… Definitely lady luck has been working overtime for our lucky actor. But darling as long as luck is by your side, please make the most of it by working on your acting skills if you too like your mentor desire to be the next superstar!

