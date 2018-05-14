Guess the female actor who can go from BFF to stranger at the drop of a hat

Our lady in question walked in with another prominent actor and gave the cold shoulder to our poor young star. Our lady in question walked in with another prominent actor and gave the cold shoulder to our poor young star.

Today’s scoop is about a female actor who changes her stance depending on who she wants to please on a given day. For this, she can even completely sideline a pal.

So recently at a bash, this female actor was pally with this young actor who danced with her and was enjoying spending time with her. Let us tell you that sometime back these two were rumoured to be seeing each other, but both declined the buzz. So when the two met at the party, sparks did fly. Those present sensed the terrific chemistry, especially a young actor, who has worked with our female actor in the past, teased the two about their cute gestures and dance moves, hinting that something is brewing. Well, all was going great until they again met at another bash.

This time things weren’t as hunky dory like they were the last time. Our lady in question walked in with another prominent actor and gave the cold shoulder to our poor young star. Those present at this bash told us that the situation was weird.

Feeling sidelined and dejected but not to spoil the party mood for his near and dear ones. He continued smiling and moved to one side at the party and tried hard to enjoy with his pals and colleagues. Seriously some real-life incidents in these actors’ lives are more dramatic than the films they do. As far as our female actor goes, all we wish for her is that her habit of dropping people like hot potatoes doesn’t end up happening to her someday.

