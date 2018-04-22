LOOSE LIPS: Guess which actor decided to use paparazzi to promote himself?

The actor hired paparazzi photographers to cover him every time he would go to the gym or have dinner with his family. The actor hired paparazzi photographers to cover him every time he would go to the gym or have dinner with his family.

In Bollywood, there is a simple funda, ‘Jo Dikhta Hai Woh Bikhta Hai’ but some actors feel that if their work is being appreciated, then why do publicity. Today, we got to know about one such star who believed that his performance would do the talking. However, the actor was shocked when he found out that he wasn’t part of the promotional plans of his film.

A little birdie close to the actor told us about the actor’s dilemma. Being a part of a big film gives an actor a boost. But he was in for a shock when he learnt that he is the least promoted actor during the promotional spree. A fellow actor’s manager gave him a whiff of this issue. However, the actor was unsure how to tackle this issue as he felt that the producers and filmmaker might make matters worse for him. And since the film was yet to release, the actor thought he can work out a new strategy. Wondering what he did?

He decided to hire paparazzi photographers to cover him every time he would go to the gym or have dinner with family. His better half loved this idea, and she too started paying extra to few papz for getting clicked. This way in spite of being neglected in promotions, the actor smartly got himself covered.

Wow, smarty-pants! But we are surprised why would your wife want paps clicking her snaps? What will she do with them? Or is this her stepping-stone into Bollywood’s first wives club? We will keep you posted on that too!

