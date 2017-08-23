Good friend Karan Johar to talk about relationships on Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch

Karan Johar tobe th first speaker on Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar tobe th first speaker on Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

One of the most anticipated shows on television Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch is just around the corner. Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the show will see personalities from different fields motivating the audience with their life changing stories. And the first speaker to shoot for the show is none other than SRK’s good friend Karan Johar. The filmmaker on Tuesday shot for his episode, where he spoke on the subject of changing relationships.

Karan, who has a long list of friends and foes in the industry, seemed to be the perfect choice for this subject. Dressed in all black with trendy shoes and geeky spectacles, the filmmaker looked dashing and excited for this outing. Karan even posted about the same on his Instagram account.

Coming to the episode, a source close to the show shared, “Karan and SRK were at ease and their camaraderie was clearly visible during the episode. SRK started the shoot by having a fun and insightful conversation about Karan and their friendship. Post that KJo took centerstage and enthralled the live audience with his talk which was not just motivating but also witty and emotional.”

Ted Talks India will follow the international format wherein the speaker will talk for 18 minutes in front of 100 people.

Karan recently made headlines when his friendship with buddy Kajol took a turn for the worse over a misunderstanding. He had even mentioned the same in his book. It stated, “I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about because it’s something that I like to protect and feel it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all. We just acknowledge each other, say ‘hello’ and walk past.”

We really wonder will his talk also focus on his relationship with Kajol. Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch will air sometime in October and is said to be pitted against Salman Khan’s weekend episode of Bigg Boss.

