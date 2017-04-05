Golmaal Again: When Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty pranked Johnny Lever, watch video

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal series, directed by Rohit Shetty. Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal series, directed by Rohit Shetty.

The team of Golmaal Again has wrapped up the first schedule of the shoot and is heading to Hyderabad to begin their next leg of filming. But before that, a video from the sets of Rohit Shetty directorial is going viral, which seems like a behind-the-scenes video of the madness the cast has gone through while filming the first schedule. By the way, all this while we thought Ajay Devgn is a prankster on sets. At least, that’s what his co-stars have been saying over the years. But this viral video proves that there is somebody who is no less than Ajay when it comes to pulling the cast’s leg, and that’s the director Rohit Shetty himself.

We see Rohit slapping a camera man when he is extremely focussed in shooting a scene and then he played a prank on Johnny Lever too. In rest of the video, we see Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and rest of the cast going crazy and laughing out loud. In fact, Ajay said that the film is not Golmaal Again but ‘chu***o ki toli.’

Check out Golmaal Again hilarious video:

Parineeti Chopra, who is the new addition to the ensemble cast of Golmaal, had earlier said that it is the best set she has been to, and we would not agree any less. After all, laughter is the best medicine. Apart from Parineeti, Tabu is also a new addition to the cast of Golmaal Again.

Also read | Golmaal 4 will be a nice break for me: Parineeti Chopra

The film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, will release on Diwali this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd