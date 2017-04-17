Golmaal Again vs Secret Superstar vs 2.0: Diwali gets bigger, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn to clash

Golmaal Again vs Secret Superstar vs 2.0: Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Akahsy Kumar are all set to clash at box office. Golmaal Again vs Secret Superstar vs 2.0: Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Akahsy Kumar are all set to clash at box office.

This Diwali, the ticket window is about to witness a bit of frenzy and madness as three big budget films will clash at the box office. As if the clash of Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Rajinikanth’s mega film 2.0. wasn’t enough to confuse the cinemagoer, the announcement of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again just dropped in to make the clash more interesting.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of much celebrated Golmaal franchise. The film led by Ajay Devgn boasts an impressive cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. Parineeti Chopra and Tabu are new additions. Golmaal films have always been able to tickle funny bone of the audience. The appeal of these films lies in the quirkiness of its characters along with the pleasure of seeing cars flying and being blown up in these films.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and tweeted, “More Battle royale this Diwali… Rajinikanth + Akshay Kumar versus Aamir Khan versus Ajay Devgn… #2point0 #SecretSuperstar #GolmaalAgain. It’s OFFICIAL… #GolmaalAgain will release in Diwali 2017… Clash confirmed: #2point0, #SecretSuperstar and #GolmaalAgain.”

Earlier, Aamir Khan’s film Secret Superstar was supposed to be released in August. However, Aamir wanted to avoid a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan and spoke to Rajinikanth. The two mutually decided to release Secret Superstar and 2.0 on the same day. 2.0 brings together Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar for the first time in a film. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a villain. Shankar’s 2.0 is being made on a budget of Rs 350 crore and will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Secret Superstar will have Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim. The film revolves around a Muslim girl who wants to be a singing superstar but faces hurdles on the way.

