Watch Golmaal Again motion poster: Ajay Devgn aka Gopal is back with his crazy partners in crime

With four films – Haseena Parkar: Queen of Mumbai, Newton and Bhoomi releasing at the theater this weekend, the audience is already pretty much occupied. But working as a cherry on the top is Golmaal Again whose trailer will be out on Friday, September 22. The makers of the film have left the audience quite excited with the announcement as the fourth installment in the Golmaal series is one of the much awaited films of the year with a stellar cast.

The makers released a motion poster of the film in which we hear the iconic Golmaal tune, which instantly sets the mood and then the announcement that Gopal aka Ajay Devgn will be revealing his partners in crime this Friday. Ajay took to Twitter and wrote, “Gopal is back with his gang to entertain you’ll. Get ready for #GolmaalAgain”

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film retains the earlier cast of Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade while Tabu and Parineeti Chopra join the men in this series. Kunal took to Twitter too and wrote, “Sur Hai to taal Hai. Sar Hai to Baal hai 19th ko Diwali Hai Aur 20th ko golmaal Hai. #golmaalagain”

Parineeti, who has been quite excited all through the journey of the film, has often spoken about her experience of working with the extended star cast. “All of these people are mad – right from the director to the last crew member. The reason we are able to show all the fun onscreen is only because we have so much fun off-screen. I never thought I’ll have so much fun on the set of a movie,” she said earlier in an interview.

Sur Hai to taal Hai. Sar Hai to Baal hai 19th ko Diwali Hai Aur 20th ko golmaal Hai. #golmaalagainpic.twitter.com/PRWgsmKUro — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) September 18, 2017

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is set to release in October during Diwali.

