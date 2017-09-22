Watch Golmaal Again trailer: Ajay Devgn and his gang is funny in parts but Tusshar Kapoor gets back his voice

Golmaal Again trailer: Ajay Devgn and gang fail to create a laughter riot. Golmaal Again trailer: Ajay Devgn and gang fail to create a laughter riot.

Come Diwali and we might all end up cracking up with laughter yet again as Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are back with the fourth installment of the superhit Golmaal franchise titled Golmaal Again. Setting the grounds for their sparkling comedy, the makers have come out with the trailer of the movie but after watching the three-minute long video we are left wondering where did the laughter vanish from this supposed comedy movie.

Ajay Devgn is funny but only in parts. Shreyas Talpade rolls his tongue when he utters the letter ‘s’ and Arshad Warsi is doing what he did in the last three Golmaal movies — poking fun at his own friend Gopal aka Ajay Devgn. The only high point of the trailer comes in the last ten seconds when Tusshar Kapoor finally gets back his voice and speaks. But wait there is a twist to it. He is under the influence of a spirit. While we thought the Golmaal gang got better with two pretty ladies Parineeti Chopra and Tabu, we end up getting disappointed with their blink and miss appearances.

However, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu continue to share the same bonding which gets translated on screen perfectly. As the tagline of the film says, “Iss Diwali Logic Nahi Sirf Magic,” we hope some magic happens and the film turns out to be hilarious, unlike its dull trailer.

The many posters, motion posters and sneak peeks into the sets of the movie have kept the movie buffs excited about this Diwali release. Rohit Shetty who has said that he has not blown cars in the air in this one promises to deliver a simple yet entertaining watch to the cine fans. Maintaining that he has tried to keep Golmaal Again children-friendly, the director said in an interview, “We have tried to go along the lines of Disney in terms of visuals. There is maximum use of CGI than in any of my films. We tried to give it a comic book feel. Just like Harry Potter or Krrish for children.”

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, and Sanjai Mishra, the film releases on October 20.

