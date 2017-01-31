Latest News

Golmaal Again: Tabu joins Ajay Devgn’s comedy film

Golmaal Again: The audience will soon see Tabu in the fourth installment of Golmaal franchise co-starring Ajay Devgn.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2017 1:28 pm
Golmaal Again, Golmaal 4, Golmaal movie, Golmaal 4, Golmaal part 4, tabu, tabu actress, tabu films, ajay devgn, ajay devgn tabu, tabu ajay devgn, ajay devgn tabu, ajay devgn golmaal, tabu golmaal, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Golmaal Again: It seems Tabu’s serious image as an actor wasn’t much of a problem.

What would you add to add more depth and layers to a story? A scintillating performance by Tabu. The actor always manages to steal the limelight irrespective of the presence of other stars and actors in a film. When Haider was released, New York Times wrote in its review, “Instead of ‘Haider’, the director Vishal Bhardwaj might have considered calling his fast-and-loose adaptation of Hamlet ‘Ghazala’, after its Gertrude character.” That goes on to say a lot about what Tabu brings to a film through her performance. However, in several interviews, Tabu has always expressed a wish to be cast in light-hearted, fun roles.

To her credit, she did a phenomenal job in films like Biwi No. 1. The audience can soon see Tabu in Golmaal Again – the fourth installment of Golmaal franchise co-starring Ajay Devgn. The chances of Kareena Kapoor Khan working in the film were negligible due to her motherhood and other commitments.

It seems Tabu’s serious image as an actor wasn’t much of a problem. Both Tabu and Ajay Devgn have earlier worked in suspense-thriller Drishyam. We are sure the reunion of Tabu and Ajay on the screen will be a treat for their fans. Tabu was last seen in Fitoor co-starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

She has worked in highly acclaimed films like Maqbool, Chandni Bar and Haider. We are sure the audience will be eager to watch Tabu in a comic avatar. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade.

