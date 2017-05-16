Golmaal Again: South Indian composer SS Thaman to make Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty film

SS Thaman to make Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again SS Thaman to make Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again

Bollywood hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty has roped in a popular south Indian music composer SS Thaman for his next film, Golmaal Again. The upcoming film is the fourth instalment in the action comedy series that started in 2006. An elated Thaman took to Twitter to announce his big Bollywood debut, terming Rohit as “the man of the masses.” “My Bollywood debut with my dear director Rohit Shetty, the man of the masses. It’s for Golmaal 4,” Thaman tweeted.

Thaman entered the film industry as a supporting actor with director Shankar’s 2003 film, Boys. However, he preferred to compose music over acting and soon became one of the leading music directors in Tamil and Telugu. He made his debut as a composer with Sindhanai Sei in Tamil and Kick in Telugu, which was one of the top grossing films of that year. And there has been no looking back since then. He has more than 50 films to his credit already and is busy with several other projects. Although he made his debut in Tamil, he became one of the popular composers in Telugu after working on movies like Kick, Kandireega, Dookudu, Businessman, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu among others. In Tamil, he has scored music for films like Vallinam, Damaal Dumeel, Kanchana, Vaalu and recently released film Sivalinga.

Golmaal Again has a huge star cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Tabu, Kunal Khemu and others. The film is in production and is co-produced by Ajay and Rohit. The film is said to be gearing up for a Diwali release.

