Golmaal Again: Sanjay Dutt’s pic with Ajay Devgn and team looks a perfect family portrait. Is he playing a cameo?

Even before its release Golmaal Again is creating a lot of buzz courtesy a list of Bollywood stars who are visiting the sets of the upcoming movie. We often see a film’s crew hanging out together and spending quality time, but this is something more exciting. The new Golmaal team surely believes in welcoming new guests and extending its love and support. After Ranveer Singh hogged headlines for taking to its sets, now Sanjay Dutt had paid a surprise visit to the cast of Rohit Shetty’s film.

Sanjay Dutt, who is busy with his comeback film Bhoomi, took some time off his schedule and visited the sets of Golmaal Again. The shooting of the film is underway at Yash Raj Studios where Sanjay met his close friend Ajay Devgn and even spent time chatting with the rest of the cast including Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. What surprises one is how wonderfully Sanjay blended in the Golmaal family. Going by this picture, one can see Sanjay Dutt seated in the middle of what looks like a family album.

Check out Golmaal Again pictures:

Earlier, Ranveer Singh also visited the sets. The actor spent some quality time with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Dressed in a black suit, Ranveer looked dashing. A source from the production team stated, “Ranveer was shooting a commercial in the same studio and when he learnt that Rohit and Ajay (Devgn) were shooting on the premises, he strolled across to meet them. The trio spent half an hour chatting. Parineeti Chopra who’d worked with Ranveer earlier in Kill Dil also joined them. They spoke about Golmaal Again and comedies in general, a genre Ranveer likes.”

We wonder how many more stars will end up visiting the Golmaal Again sets before the film gets released. It is the fourth film in the comedy franchise and has Parineeti Chopra and Tabu as the new addition.

