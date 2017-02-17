Golmaal Again: Prakash Raj is the newest addition to Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise

National award-winning actor Prakash Raj is going to be the newest addition to Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. National award-winning actor Prakash Raj is going to be the newest addition to Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again.

Prakash Raj and Ajay Devgn have earlier worked in Rohit's Singham. The actor will play the main villain in the comedy franchise. He expressed his happiness on being a part of the fourth instalment of the Golmaal series and said, "Rohit and I had wanted to collaborate again since a long time but he kept saying that he didn't have a role for me. I got a call from him a month ago for Golmaal Again and I flew down to Mumbai for a narration with Sajid-Farhad, who are writing the dialogue. It's a hilarious script and I play an entertaining character with shades of grey."

Prakash is also thrilled to share screen space with Ajay one more time. The duo shares a comfortable rapport, having worked together in Singham. “Ajay is a National award winner himself (Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh). Having a good performer like him around elevates one’s performance. Our turns in Singham were widely appreciated. I share a certain comfort level with him,” said Prakash.

When asked about his future Hindi film projects, the actor said, “I had been busy with the village which I have adopted. Besides, I directed two films down South (the Tamil-Kannada-Telugu trilingual Un Samayal Arayil and bilingual Manavoori Ramayanam in Telugu and Kannada) and one in Hindi with Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal (Tadka). But you’ll hear more announcements close to March”, he added.

Golmaal Again is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu.

