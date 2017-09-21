Golmaal Again posters: Ajay Devgn and team are ready with a laughter riot

Golmaal Again0 is grabbing eyeballs with their latest updates. Golmaal Again0 is grabbing eyeballs with their latest updates.

Before wowing fans with the trailer on September 22, the Golmaal Again team decided to give us a special treat today, by launching not one, but three posters of the upcoming release. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in pivotal roles, Golmaal Again is grabbing eyeballs with their latest updates.

The tagline reads, “Is Diwali Logic nahi sirf magic (This Diwali forget logic, only magic).” The posters surprisingly have a spooky feel to them this time and it looks like Parineeti is the one who is going to be a magician in this Rohit Shetty film. And while one poster features all the actors trying to climb amid a lot of fire-crackers, the second one shows Parineeti calmly sitting on top of the male actors.

Sharing the poster the official handle of the film wrote, “A magical Diwali is already in store! The gang is back AGAIN tomorrow! 😍 #GolmaalAgainTrailerTomorrow @ajaydevgn @ParineetiChopra.” The second poster was also shared with an interesting caption, “RT if you cannot wait to welcome the Golmaal family AGAIN! #GolmaalAgainTrailerTomorrow @ajaydevgn @ParineetiChopra #RohitShetty.”

Parineeti, who has been quite excited all through the journey of the film, has often spoken about her experience of working with the extended star cast. “All of these people are mad – right from the director to the last crew member. The reason we are able to show all the fun onscreen is only because we have so much fun off-screen. I never thought I’ll have so much fun on the set of a movie,” she said earlier in an interview.

Backed by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangl Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is set to release in October during Diwali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd