Golmaal Again: Parineeti Chopra is a prankster. Here’s all she does with Ajay Devgn and Johny Lever on sets, watch videos

More than the fun the cast of Golmaal has onscreen, it seems the team is having a gala time shooting for its next installment. And the one leading all the frolic is Parineeti Chopra who is the latest addition to the Golmaal ensemble. The chirpy actor is thoroughly celebrating every moment of Golmaal Again shoot. She has said it several times that she loves being around her co-stars Ajay Devgn, Johny Lever and others who seem to be making work too exciting for her. While we already saw the madness on the sets in a making video shared by the team, Parineeti added to the fun and revealed what they actually do post pack-up, and it’s really hilarious.

Ajay Devgn is a prankster and rarely do his co-stars are spared from his evil plans. This has been confirmed more than once by several actors who have worked with him. But on the sets of Golmaal Again, it seems Parineeti is the naughtier one whose main target is the Shivaay actor. In a video she shared, we see Pari and other actors watching an old song of Ajay. It isn’t unknown that Ajay is a rather average dancer, to say the least. While Parineeti is enjoying every move of Ajay in the video, her co-star is completely embarrassed, so much so, that he isn’t even looking at the television screen.

In another video, Parineeti took a break from the shoot and recorded a Boomerang video with comedian Johny Lever in which both are making funny faces. The cast of Golmaal Again is currently shooting in Hyderabad. The first schedule was wrapped up in Mumbai in April first week, post which the team went on a week-off.

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s video:

Apart from Golmaal Again, Parineeti has been promoting her upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, which marks her debut as a singer too. In the film, Parineeti plays the titular character of Bindu, who is an aspiring singer. Co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti is enjoying her busy phase and a new beginning post her body transformation.

While Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled for May 12 release, Golmaal Again, which marks the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s successful series, is scheduled for a Diwali release.

