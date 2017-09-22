Golmaal is our pension plan: Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi

Golmaal Again which is the fourth part of the film is coming after a gap of almost seven years. Golmaal Again which is the fourth part of the film is coming after a gap of almost seven years.

Actor Arshad Warsi said ‘Golmaal’ actor Arshad Warsi said ‘Golmaal’ series is like a “pension plan” for the star cast as the film franchise is producing sequels even seven years after its first release. The actor has been a part of the ‘Golmaal’ franchise since the first movie came out in 2010 and said back then the team did not have an idea that it will turn out to be a rage.

“In this comedy film, there is incredible action which we don’t get to see often. We did the first film, unaware of how it is going to pan out. “Then the second part came, then third and now we have part four. As Ajay (Devgn) says, this is like a pension plan for us. It’ll keep going on,” Arshad told reporters here atthe launch of ‘Golmaal Again’ trailer. When asked Ajay what does he have to say, the actor joked, “It is the same. It’s our pension plan.”

The fourth installment of the film also features Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu among others. Arshad said making comedy films is a challenging job. “The fact is, it is not easy to write a comedy. That’s the truth. A lot of people have tried and failed miserably.Very few have managed to succeed and do good comedy,” he said. Tabu said it was a welcome change for her to be a part of the Rohit Shetty-directed film and she laughed a lot while working on the movie.

“It’s a very special film for me. I am a huge fan of the’Golmaal’ franchise. I always used to tell Rohit and Tussharto take me in the film, even if it was a cameo. “I just wanted to be a part of the gang… Everything then fell into place. It’s the first film in which I haven’tused glycerin. I just laughed and enjoyed a lot.”

The fourth part of the film is coming after a gap of almost seven years and Shetty said the team took its time to crack the perfect script. “We were waiting for the story. We didn’t want to cheat the audience. Just because it is a brand, we didn’t want to do anything for the sake of it.” ‘Golmaal Again’ film is scheduled to release on October 19.

