Golmaal Again: Ajay Devgn promotes his pyaari Bindu and Parineeti Chopra cannot stop laughing

Golmaal Again team has the best promotion ideas for Parineeti Chopra’s film Meri Pyaari Bindu. Golmaal Again team has the best promotion ideas for Parineeti Chopra’s film Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Parineeti Chopra has joined the Golmaal Again team in Goa to begin the third schedule of their film. The actor has been busy promoting Meri Pyaari Bindu, the first film post her physical transformation. The actor has been doing all that it takes to keep up the hype around Meri Pyaari Bindu, and her Golmaal Again team was sweet enough to join the promotional gimmick. However, it is not exactly how Parineeti would have envisaged it. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and others posed with a cut-out of legendary actor Bindu and literally personified Parineeti’s film title, Meri Pyaari Bindu.

The picture is adorable as well as funny. We can even see Parineeti being all helpless, unable to stop herself from laughing out loud. Earlier, the team also got together to promote Meri Pyaari Bindu’s first song Maana Ke Hum Yaar, which was officially sung by Parineeti.

Well, going by the pictures shared so far, we can be assured that this installment of Golmaal would bring alive the kind of madness we experienced in the first film from this successful franchise.

Also read | Neil Nitin Mukesh joins Golmaal Again gang, gets a musical welcome from Parineeti Chopra. Watch video

The film led by Ajay Devgn boasts an impressive cast that includes Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. Parineeti Chopra and Tabu are new additions. Golmaal films have always been able to tickle the funny bone of the audience. The appeal of these films lies in the quirkiness of its characters along with the pleasure of seeing cars flying and being blown up in these films.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is scheduled for October 2017 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd