Golmaal Again actor Arshad Warsi says fear of failure makes us stick to mediocrity

Actor Arshad Warsi believes artistes often steer clear of trying their hand at something new because they are scared of failure. The 49-year-old actor, on his part, has never had any problem in doing a certain type of role as long as the story is entertaining.

“I think the fear of failure is what makes us stick to mediocrity. That’s sad. Fortunately, I don’t have a problem in doing any kind of films – be it serious one or a comedy. From a weird character like Babban in ‘Ishqiya’ or SSP Ajay Kumar from ‘Seher’ – it’s quite varied. There are ‘Golmaals’ and ‘Dhamaals’ too. So, it doesn’t matter to me. I just do a story if I feel it will be fun to do and watch. I have never bothered about sticking to an image or breaking out of a mould,” said the actor who was here to shoot for the title track of upcoming Golmaal Again.

The actor will next be seen reprising his role in the Rohit Shetty-directed film, “Golmaal Again”, which releases this Diwali. The film is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City here. On doing more or less the same character again, Warsi says, “I don’t feel fatigued because our roles are really interesting. Had they been boring I would have been fed up. Here, there’s no space to feel like that. This time too we have new jokes and skits.”

The actor, who has become a pop culture reference point with his widely popular role of ‘Circuit’ from “Munnabhai” series, believes once a character becomes popular, directors should not make any significant changes in it. “It’s like me trying to do Circuit from ‘Munnabhai’ in another way. It’s a bad idea.” Warsi harbours the ambition of becoming a director, but will not star in the film.

“I want to direct, 100 per cent. But I’m not getting any good producer. I have written two stories – one is action, the other is a love story. I’ll start with either one. I won’t feature in it.” The actor, who is known for his witty image on screen, says it would be difficult for him to write a script for a comedy. “There’s a difference between being witty and writing a comedy. A conversation is way different than penning a script for a film. I don’t think I can do that (write a comedy). I can surely act in a comedy but I don’t think like that.”

