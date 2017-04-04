Golmaal 4 will be a nice break for me: Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra: I don’t think I have a genre at all. I’m just trying to do all kinds of films. Parineeti Chopra: I don’t think I have a genre at all. I’m just trying to do all kinds of films.

Actress Parineeti Chopra has said working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 4 is an honour as the film will be a refreshing change for her as well as the audience. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. The team recently wrapped up the first schedule of the movie. They will soon be flying to Hyderabad for the next schedule.

“I don’t think I have a genre at all. I’m just trying to do all kinds of films. It’s an honour for me to work with Rohit Shetty, he is the biggest commercial director of the country, making the biggest franchise Golmaal,” Parineeti told reporters. “I am enjoying it very much. It’s a lot of fun. After ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, ‘Golmaal’ will be a nice change for me as well as the audiences,” she added. The actress, who will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, recently went to promote their romance drama on “The Kapil Sharma Show.”

Talking about her experience, she said, “Kapil and we sang around 10-15 songs. I told them initially that this will be a musical episode, not a comedy episode. It was a lot of fun,” the actress.”

When asked if she missed any cast members of the show, in an apparent reference to Sunil Grover and others who have stopped shooting for the show, Parineeti said, “We were enough. No one else was needed. Kapil, Ayushmann and I killed it. You all should catch the episode.”

