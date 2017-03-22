After Ranveer Singh, Smurfs visit Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again sets. See pic with entire cast

Golmaal Again to hit screens on Dilwali this year. Golmaal Again to hit screens on Dilwali this year.

Golmaal Again seems to have become the favourite spot to hang out and not just for Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Ranveer Singh visited the sets and we were left wondering if he would make a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty directorial. How can we forget that the director-actor duo of Rohit and Ranveer had shot one of the most expensive ads for a brand endorsed by the Befikre actor. But this time, it is the Smurfs who have visited the sets of the film, making us all confused.

While the entire Golmaal Again cast was happy to have Smurfs on the sets, it was Parineeti Chopra who is all smiles like a child. Rohit Shetty’s has Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu reprising their roles, while Parineeti, Tabu and Prakash Raj are the new additions to the cast.

The Smurfs visit the sets of #GolmaalAgain… #SmurfsTheLostVillage to release on 21 April 2017… Check out the pic: pic.twitter.com/bGLJezbyvK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2017

For Parineeti, this film would mark the second project she signed after a long hiatus. She would also appear in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Meri Pyari Bindu.

The filmmakers have been secretive about the characters these actors would be playing and we are all agog to see if they can capture the fun and craziness this franchise is known for. Golmaal series is one of the few franchises which have constantly changed its star cast. While the first film in the series, which released in 2006, had Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi, the second and third edition saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu.

The fourth edition of Golmaal series is scheduled for a Diwali release this year.

