Gold teaser: Meet Akshay Kumar as the hockey coach who led India to an Olympic gold

The first look of Akshay Kumar’s Gold is out. The first look of Akshay Kumar’s Gold is out.

The teaser for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming sports drama Gold is out. And just like almost all of his recent films, here too, Akshay is taking one for the country. Set in 1946, Gold chronicles the struggle of a hockey coach trying to convince his team as well as the system that he can get India a gold in the Olympics.

The one minute long clip also features Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar of a Bengali who is madly in love with hockey and madly in love with his country. Cashing in on the patriotic sentiment of the country, Gold will release on Independence Day 2018. Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal among others. Helmed by Reema Kagti who has written the screenplay for films like Dil Dhadkne Do, Talaash and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gold is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Apart from Akshay who has dominated a major part of the trailer, we also have flashes of what Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh’s characters will look like. Sharing the teaser of Gold on social media, Akshay wrote, “Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega. #GoldTeaser Out Now. @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema.”

Earlier, there were reports that the film was based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh who was a part of the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. But in a recent interview, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had clarified the rumours saying, “It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports… About hockey. It is not based on any character.”

