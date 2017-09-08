Only in Express

Gold new poster: Akshay Kumar looks golden, but where is Mouni Roy?

Gold new poster: On the eve of Akshay Kumar's 50th birthday, the team of Gold has surprised fans by revealing a brand new poster featuring the actor. The film directed by Reema Kagti is slated for release on August 15, 2018.

Written by Priyanka Sundar | New Delhi | Published:September 8, 2017 11:33 pm
Akshay Kumar’s look in Gold was released by the actor on his official social media accounts. He revealed the poster with the following caption, “Through every passing year, I understood life a bit better. Through every film of mine, I learned something new. They say every cloud has a silver lining, but the way I got love from my well wishers, my dreams met their destination and my clouds got a lining of Gold. As my age #TurnsGold, here’s presenting the poster of Gold, a film extremely close to my heart.”

It is not just Akshay Kumar who looks golden in this poster, but the look itself has a hue of gold. The tagline on it reads, “The dream that united a nation.” The poster was released on the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s 50th birthday.

Mouni Roy, who is also a part of this project took, to her Instagram account to share this new poster and wrote, “Here’s presenting the first poster of Gold. So very Happy to be a part of this dreamteam & here s wishing Akshay Sir the happiest most prosperous journey ahead. Love & regards🎈#AkshayTurnsGold @akshaykumar”

As announced earlier, the film is slated to release on August 15, 2018. This poster featuring Akshay Kumar is the Gold team’s way of celebrating the actor’s ‘golden’ year!

The project is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and highlights the journey of the Hockey player Balbir Singh (played by Akshay). This movie is helmed by Reema Kagti and is set in 1948.

