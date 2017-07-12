Gold: Mouni Roy joins Akshay Kumar on the sets and her look is the best she has sported yet. See video, photos 

Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is a special film for our television star Mouni Roy as this marks her Bollywood debut. Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold is a special film for our television star Mouni Roy as this marks her Bollywood debut.

Mouni Roy fans are anxiously waiting for updates on her Bollywood debut film Gold with none other than Akshay Kumar. And at such a time, nothing can be better than her pictures from the film’s sets. Yes, all thanks to a few fan clubs that we got to see Mouni Roy on the sets of Gold, shooting with her co-star Akshay. Mouni and Akshay have started filming Gold in UK and as the actors were spotted on the sets, fan clubs shared a few pictures on social media. While Akshay Kumar started filming Gold last week, Mouni Roy too has joined him recently.

Gold, is a period sports drama based on the 1948 London Olympics. The central plot is about how independent India won its first Gold medal in hockey. In the pictures, Akshay is seen wearing a kurta with dhoti while Mouni is in a saree but in a completely new look.

Regarding Mouni’s role in Gold, a source told Mumbai Mirror earlier, that the Naagin actor will extensively shoot with Akshay Kumar and she “will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative.” We also came to know earlier that Mouni Roy will have to shoot for about 20-25 days for the film. For her role she needs to don an Indian avatar, and in her latest look also, we see her in a saree with puffed-sleeve blouse.

Take a look at Gold stars Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar, on the sets:

Akshay sir and Mouni Roy snapped recently pic.twitter.com/wqsbEEt8rR — Team Akshay (@TeamAkshay) July 11, 2017

Also see a video of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy from Gold sets:

We saw Akshay's first look from the film Gold, and thanks to producer Ritesh Sidhwani we also know that the team is currently shooting in London. He confirmed the news on Twitter on July 1 and wrote, "#Gold on the field tom all the best @akshaykumar @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh #sunnykaushal #vineetsingh." But now when we got to see Mouni's look from Gold sets, we are in awe of her, all over again.

See Akshay Kumar’s look from Gold, shared on the first day of shoot:

Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :) pic.twitter.com/TiOhw9P3YV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2017

Also see a few latest pictures of Mouni Roy:

Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor also play pivotal roles in he film, and were in fact in London before Akshay Kumar. They were being trained in the sport under different coaches for their role.

Gold is directed by Reema Kagti, who is known for films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Talaash.

