Gold: Akshay Kumar’s film also marks Bollywood debut of TV actor Nikita Dutta?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, not only Mouni Roy but TV actor Nikita Dutta will also make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Nikita, last seen in the show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste on Sony, will reportedly star opposite Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny in the much-awaited biopic.

While a few reports suggest that Nikita has already started shooting for the Reema Kagti film, when Indianexpress.com contacted a source close to the actor, they confirmed saying, “Yes, Nikita Dutta is also a part of Gold.” An official confirmation of the same is still awaited. The film’s producers too did not want to comment on this development.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted a source who said, “Nikita started shooting for her portions in the film in Amristar in the second week of September and will be there for another 15 days for some more romantic sequences with Sunny. She also has some important scenes with Akshay, which will be shot at a later date as the actor is back in Mumbai for his television show.”

See a few photos of Nikita Dutta here:

We know that Nikita is also a part of an upcoming romantic thriller show Haasil, where she will be seen opposite Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and the film is based on celebrated hockey player Balbir Singh, who led India to victory in three consecutive Olympics in 1948, 1952 and 1956. The film also stars Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor and is slated to be released during the Independence Day weekend in 2018.

