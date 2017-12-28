Gold actor Mouni Roy’s idea of the perfect woman will leave you impressed

Mouni Roy has wrapped the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. Mouni Roy has wrapped the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

Naagin fame actor Mouni Roy, who is making her big Bollywood debut with “Gold”, says a perfect woman can be defined as one who enjoys the freedom to be herself.

Mouni was present at the Bright Perfect Achievers Awards here on Tuesday when she was asked to define a perfect woman.

She said, “A perfect woman to me is to be yourself… To be however she wants to be in terms of freedom of speech and her behaviour.

“I don’t think God has made any of us to be ugly, too skinny, too fat, too intelligent or too dumb. I feel we all are perfect in our ways and I don’t think we need to seek acceptance from anybody. If you accept yourself, if you are happy with the person you are, then you are perfect.”

On Gold, in which she features with Akshay Kumar, Mouni said, “I have finished shooting for ‘Gold’ and it has been an amazing experience. I am looking forward to August 15, 2018.”

The movie is a biopic based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948.

Gold also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikita Dutta and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. Directed by Reema Kagti, it is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akthar’s Excel Entertainment.

