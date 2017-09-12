Go Goa Gone 2 directors Raj and DK: In terms of timing and comedy, Saif is the best out there

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have confirmed that Go Goa Gone 2 will star Saif Ali Khan. Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have confirmed that Go Goa Gone 2 will star Saif Ali Khan.

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are gearing up for the sequel of their hit film Go Goa Gone. After their last film A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, got a lukewarm reception from the audience, the director duo is ready to roll out their much-awaited Go Goa Gone 2. While it is being reported that Saif Ali Khan has given a nod to the film, more details about the project is awaited.

When indianexpress.com met Raj and DK recently, they spoke about the sequel. “We are eagerly waiting to make it. We didn’t have the thought till a year ago, so we have written a story and we really love it and we want to make it now. So, we are now figuring out the dates and the cast. So, it is happening. For sure,” the two revealed.

Raj and DK also confirmed Saif coming on board. “It will have the same cast and it will have some surprises too,” they quipped. On further asking why Saif is an integral part of the film, which is now becoming a franchise, the two directors said, “In terms of sense of timing and comedy, I think Saif is one of the best out there. Very underrated but extremely good at human timing which is rare these days.”

Directors Raj and DK on the sets of Go Goa Gone.

Touted as Bollywood’s first zombie-comedy, Go Goa Gone, which released in 2013, was a sleeper hit. Now that the two directors have hinted that its sequel will have the same cast, we can expect to see its original actors Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari fighting the zombies again. But no confirmation whether Puja Gupta will be back too.

Raj had earlier hinted that the second film might not have zombies at all. “Earlier they (characters) were trying to figure out what is a zombie. Now it might become too dramatic. The idea of the film was not about zombies but discovering something alien,” he said.

A still from the last scene of Go Goa Gone.

In Go Goa Gone, we saw the gang, headed by Saif aka Boris, manage to escape the zombies who take over their rave party, and arrive on a new island only to find that even that has been attacked by zombies. The film ends on a cliffhanger with all of them loading their guns. What happens next, and how they clean this particular island too, might just be the backdrop of its second installment. Right now, we can just guess!

