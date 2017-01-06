Glad to have worked with Om Puri in Tubelight: Kabir Khan

Om Puri, who passed away this morning after suffering a massive heart attack will be seen next in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight and director Kabir Khan says he is glad to have had the veteran actor on board. Om Puri, who passed away this morning after suffering a massive heart attack will be seen next in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight and director Kabir Khan says he is glad to have had the veteran actor on board.

Om Puri, who passed away this morning after suffering a massive heart attack will be seen next in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight and director Kabir Khan says he is glad to have had the veteran actor on board. “He is a very talented actor who can play any kind of role. We were glad to have him on board for ‘Tubelight’. He has a good, positive role. It’s not a cameo like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’,” Kabir told PTI.

The Ek Tha Tiger helmer was, however, done not divulge details about Puri’s role in the film. “He had already shot for his part. We will miss him, his warmth,” Kabir said. According to sources, Puri plays the role of a Muslim Gandhian. However, there is no official confirmation about this yet.

Tubelight is an upcoming historical war drama film which has been produced by Salman Khan and Kabir. Set in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the film stars Salman,

Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Another film that Puri was supposed to start shooting for was Vivek Agnihotri’s yet to be titled movie which will be

on the lines of 1957 American noir courtroom drama, 12 Angry Men.

“I had met him some time back for this film and I was happy that he was supposed to work on the film. We were to start work since April. He was the first person I went to for casting and I am glad he said yes to the film,” Vivek said. “He (Puri) was going to play one of the most important characters of the film. I am still busy casting for the film so I can’t give out names,” he said.