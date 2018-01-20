Padmaavat: Deepika Padukone’s midriff covered in new version of “Ghoomar”

Deepika Padukone’s midriff has been covered via special effects in the new version of the Padmaavat song “Ghoomar”. Deepika Padukone’s midriff has been covered via special effects in the new version of the Padmaavat song “Ghoomar”.

Padmaavat makers have released a new version of their film’s song “Ghoomar”. In the latest version of the song, Deepika Padukone’s midriff has been covered through special effects.

Covering the midriff of female lead Deepika Padukone in the aforementioned song was one of the five modifications that the censor board had demanded of the makers. Following which, the makers covered the actor’s midriff via CGI.

The members of Karni Sena as well as the erstwhile royal family members of Jaipur had raised objections to the queen depicted in the said fashion.

“The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked the film’s producers—the director was not present during the censor screening—to remove the shots where her stomach was visible. However, such editing would have disturbed the smooth choreographic flow of the elegant dance number. The director preferred to conceal Deepika’s belly through computer graphics,” a source present at the film’s screening had earlier told The Quint.

And in the new version of “Ghoomar”, the song indeed shows Deepika completely covered in the traditional attire.

Padmaavat will get a solo release on January 25. The film was earlier supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. However, after a press conference, which was held yesterday at Kumar’s residence, it was announced that the period drama will be the only Hindi movie releasing on Jan 25.

“See, we are one family and I can understand he (Bhansali) has gone through a lot, he has put a lot of money, the studio people have put a lot of money. I would want Padmaavat to release solo and would like to wish him luck. PadMan will now release on February 9,” Akshay Kumar said during the press meet.

