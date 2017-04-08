Get well soon Vinod Khanna: 10 films which prove why the iconic actor needs to be back on his toes

Get well soon Vinod Khanna: From being the favourite onscreen dacoit to the most ideal son, Vinod Khanna’s filmy journey is worth taking note. Get well soon Vinod Khanna: From being the favourite onscreen dacoit to the most ideal son, Vinod Khanna’s filmy journey is worth taking note.

Vinod Khanna has had an illustrious career. The iconic actor, who began his stint in films playing small and mainly negative roles, soon turned lead actor thanks to love of his fans. It won’t be wrong to say that in whichever field he ventured, he established himself and became a successful name. Vinod Khanna had an equally active political career. As the legendary star is fighting ill-health, the nation continues to pray for him. From fans to family and his industry friends, everyone is wishing for his speedy recovery.

While we wait with bated breath for Vinod Khanna to walk out of the hospital, all hale and hearty, we take a look back at his career and list down 10 films that are special in not just his filmography, but also for the audience.

1. Dabangg: This is the film the millennials remember him for. Of course, why not, he played Salman Khan’s father who had a love-hate relationship with him. This was even carried over in the sequel Dabangg 2. The blockbuster franchise couldn’t be imagined without Vinod Khanna’s presence in it.

A still from Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Dabangg, in which Vinod Khanna played his father. A still from Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Dabangg, in which Vinod Khanna played his father.

2. Mere Apne: This can be called one of the classic films of Vinod Khanna’s career. It was Gulzar’s first directorial venture and was the remake of National Award-winning Bengali film Apanjan.

3. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar: The film was the top grossing hit of 1978, and was the third biggest hit of the decade after Sholay and Bobby. It might star Amitabh Bachchan, but Vinod had the parallel lead role in the film. He played a lawyer and a confidante of Amitabh.

Also read | Vinod Khanna is stable and getting better, says hospital after pic of actor goes viral

4. Amar Akbar Anthony: One of Bollywood’s more iconic films wouldn’t be complete if any one actor from the trio — Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna or Rishi Kapoor — wasn’t a part of it. Vinod Khanna’s character added stability and maturity to his other two flamboyant brothers.

A still from Amar Akbar Anthony which was about three brothers who get separated in childhood, and their journey till they meet again in life. A still from Amar Akbar Anthony which was about three brothers who get separated in childhood, and their journey till they meet again in life.

5. Mera Gaon Mera Desh: This might be the best representation for Vinod in the role of a dacoit, something he played in the initial years of his career, and did it with extreme conviction. His terrorising act was as hated as he was loved for doing it with perfection.

6. Imtihaan: It was inspired by famous British film To Sir, with Love, and had Vinod playing a lecturer, trying to reform a group of students, lead by villain Ranjeet.

7. Achanak: Another Gulzar directorial in which Vinod played an armyman who is shattered to know about his wife’s infidelity, that too with his best friend. He ends up killing both of them in anger, giving way to a saga of emotions and powerful performances.

A still from Dayavan, which had the famous kiss between Vinod Khanna and A still from Dayavan, which had the famous kiss between Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit

8. Dayavan: This film might be remembered more for the famous kiss between Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit, but there was more to it. Vinod played the title role who avenges the killing of his father by the local police. The superhit film also starred Feroz Khan, Aditya Pancholi and Amrish Puri.

9. Hera Pheri: Vinod Khanna was nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actor for this one. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, this was among the six films in which the two stalwarts worked together. The two play con artists who part ways due to circumstances, giving way to a revenge drama.

A still from Hera Pheri in which Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan played con artists. A still from Hera Pheri in which Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan played con artists.

10 Parvarish: It won’t be wrong to say that Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were the soul brothers who were regularly signed in several hit films. And Parvarish is just one of them. Vinod played the one with shades of grey, and pulled it off with ease.

While we remember his best works, we wish that Vinod Khanna gets well soon!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd