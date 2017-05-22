Dharmendra, Hema Malini wish director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh ahead of his Bollywood debut in Genius

Veteran actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini were at the ‘mahurat’ of Anil Sharma’s next directorial Genius. Veteran actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini were at the ‘mahurat’ of Anil Sharma’s next directorial Genius.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh, who will soon make his debut in Bollywood with the film Genius, has received good wishes and blessings from veteran actor Dharmendra and Hema Malini as he embarks on the journey.

“Today it’s the launch of our son’s film ‘Genius’. I pray that he comes out as a genius and succeeds in life. God should bless him with best of everything in life. I hope he never forgets his roots, never takes fame seriously… Then only he can manage to win hearts,” Dharmendra said at the ‘mahurat’ ceremony of the film on Monday.

Utkarsh had acted as a child artist in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as Charanjeet — the onscreen son of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Hema said: “Today, it’s a very big day for Anil Sharma as he will be introducing his son Utkarsh in Bollywood with the film ‘Genius’. We are all here present to give him our blessings.

“I have known Anil Sharma since many years when he was an assistant for film ‘The Burning Train’. Since that time, he wanted to make a film and he became one of the wonderful directors in the course of time. Today he is launching his son and in the horizon of Bollywood, he is going to be a new star coming up with a lot of dreams, a lot of ambitions. I pray to God that his dreams get fulfilled.”

Anil Sharma had in an interview said, “I think that to be a star, you need at least 10 to 15 hit films behind you. It’s not easy to become a star. It’s a long journey and I feel Utkarsh has the calibre to pull a film on his shoulders. If the script is right, nothing can go wrong. Utkarsh has always been a very sharp student. Besides, he did his direction and acting course from Los Angeles. He is a brilliant child and he is very focused with his work.”

