Genelia D’Souza’s beautiful proposal for Riteish Deshmukh on their wedding anniversary will melt your heart

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have been redefining couple goals for years now. The couple who tied the knot in 2012 celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary today and their love story is the stuff of fairy tales. From strangers to friends to lovers and finally life partners, Genelia and Riteish share a beautiful bond.

Genelia D’Souza took to Twitter to share a beautiful proposal for her husband Riteish Deshmukh on their sixth wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture, Genelia wrote, ” I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her.. Will you @Riteishd …again n again n again???? Happy Anniversary.”

Riteish too replied to his “Baiko” with another filmy message by sharing an adorable picture. He wrote, “To my partner, my friend, my everything. Happy Anniversary Baiko. Life is good because you are in it. तू मिले दिल खिले, और जीने को क्या चाहिए। (now that I have met you, my heart is blooming, what else do I need to survive)”.

I’m just a girl, standing in front of a guy, asking him to love her.. Will you @Riteishd …again n again n again???? Happy Anniversary pic.twitter.com/HZ3i38an31 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) February 3, 2018

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s social media PDA is all sorts of goals for any couple in love. From birthday wishes to wedding anniversaries and even Mother’s or Father’s Day, Genelia and Riteish leave no stone unturned to pamper each other with heartfelt messages. The duo, who first met 17 years back on the sets on their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam, are now proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

