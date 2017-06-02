Geeta Kapoor shifted to a comfortable old age Home in Mumbai

Yesteryear actor, Geeta Kapoor was abandoned by her son at a hospital in Mumbai. Yesteryear actor, Geeta Kapoor was abandoned by her son at a hospital in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Geeta Kapoor who was abandoned by her children at a Mumbai hospital has now been shifted to an old age home. The ailing actor had run up bills amounting to lakhs at the hospital but her son just vanished after admitting her at the hospital. Filmmakers Ramesh Taurani and Ashoke Pandit came to her help, paid the hospital bills and have now shifted her to an old age home.

Pandit told indianexpress.com, “We just now shifted Geetaji to Jeevan Asha Old Age home in Andheri. She is stable, but still cries every now and then and enquires about her son. She keeps on asking how Raja left her in the hospital like this, she is inconsolable. However, we have managed to settle her. The old age home is good, she will be taken care of properly, there is a hospital within the old age home in case of an emergency.”

Pandit is a filmmaker and a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ramesh Taurani is a film producer. Kapoor, who has acted in films such as Pakeezah and Razia Sultan, was at the hospital and the doctors were trying to find her son in vain. The actor had run up a bill of over Rs 1.5 lakh and her son changed homes after leaving her at hospital and refused to answer phone calls. A police case was register against Kapoor’s children. He even refused to show up to give an NOC that was needed to shift Kapoor to the old age home.

However, yesterday Pandit tweeted thanking the Mumbai Police for issuing an NOC to shift Geeta Kapoor to an old age home. His tweet said” “Thank U @DevenBhartiIPS ji @MumbaiPolice for standing by us and agreeing to give an NOC to shift actress #GeetaKapoor to an old age home.” He also expressed anger and surprise that Kapoor’s son never showed up to complete any formalities regarding his mother.

