Gauri Khan’s vacation photos with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and Karan Johar will beat your Monday blues

Gauri Khan’s latest vacay pictures from Los Angeles can surely beat your Monday blues. The otherwise elusive Gauri Khan shared some stunning snapshots from her ongoing vacation. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri took to Twitter and shared a picture where she is sitting under the sun and just soaking up the sun. Gauri wrote, “Soaking up the California sun.” It seems Gauri spent some quality time with Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and actor Sonali Bendre. She also shared a photo of herself with producer-director Karan Johar with whom she shares a close bond. But we wonder where are Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh who recently completed 25 years in the film industry shared his early memories about Mumbai and Gauri. In an interview to DNA, Shah Rukh said that moving to Mumbai was a radical change for both him and Gauri. “Moving to Mumbai was a radical change for us. Not only for her, for me too. Not for any other reason but because we were uprooted from the city that we were born and brought up in and suddenly put into a new world — that was so different from anything real. I think Gauri and I, both, dealt with it. There were days where I would be explaining to her things that I didn’t understand. There were days when she would stand by me and say, ‘Okay, this is how it’s gonna be. Let’s make the best of it,” Shah Rukh reflected.

Soaking up the California sun. pic.twitter.com/xWxo3syy2X — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 23, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are one of the strongest couples in Bollywood.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon begin promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also stars Anushka Sharma.

